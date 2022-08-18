LA Times Today: Pacific Palisades girl died in an electric bike crash. Her parents’ warning

A growing number of Americans are turning to electric bikes for transportation.



According to data from the Light Electric Vehicle Association, e-bike sales jumped 70 percent in 2021 from the year before.



But with e-bikes reaching speeds of nearly 30-miles-per hour, they pose risk for riders, especially children.



L.A. Times reporter Noah Goldberg wrote about a family in the Pacific Palisades who is calling for increased safety measures after their 12-year-old daughter was killed in an e-bike crash.