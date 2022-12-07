LA Times Today: This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told

Eureka is a small seaside town in Northern California’s Humboldt County. In the late 1800s, it was home to a thriving Chinatown. That is, until the town drove out its Chinese residents and barred any Asian-Americans from moving in for decades.



L.A. Times metro reporter Hailey Branson-Potts traveled to Eureka and joined us with more.