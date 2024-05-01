Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:54
What’s up with the fallout shelter sign in downtown L.A.?
California

What’s up with the fallout shelter sign in downtown L.A.?

Fallout shelter signs adorned schools, churches and public buildings across the U.S. and were an outgrowth of Cold War concerns.

By Tom Carroll
Share
The sign in front of the Los Angeles Superior Court building downtown is one of thousands administered federally by the Office of Civil Defense. The first mention of this version of the public fallout shelter sign in the L.A. Times came in December of 1961, following the Department of Defense’s announcement that they were launching a $93 million program that would afford “a large segment of the population almost immediate protection,” from radiation poisoning, also known as fallout, following a nuclear bomb.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement