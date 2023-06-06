LA Times Today: This California fortuneteller’s future seemed sealed. Until she broke away
Paulina Stevens grew up in an insular Romani American community. In her twenties, she decided to leave everything she knew behind in search of a different life. Paulina’s story is the focus of the L.A. Times podcast “Foretold,” which follows her journey as she redefines herself and her relationship with Romani culture.
Faith Pinho is a reporter with the L.A. Times and is the host and creator of the “Foretold” podcast. Faith and Paulina joined Lisa McRee with more.
