Severe heat wave causes rolling blackouts, dangerous conditions across California
The broiling conditions that began Friday in California may rival the deadly seven-day heat event of July 2006.
A cool breeze propels windsurfers across the shimmering waters off Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Friday. Although temperatures were in the 80s along the coast, they hit triple digits inland. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A paddle boarder chooses a rental board at Bayshore Beach in Long Beach on Friday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
DeAndre Michaels dips his toes in a fountain in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Friday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Victor Eddie Chavez, 9, and Evangeline Benitez, 3, run through a fountain’s spouts at Hollywood & Highland on Friday. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
At the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley on Friday, Mike Garcia of Norco and his children Jose, 7, and Monica, 10, employ multiple stay-cool techniques. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
At the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley on Friday, the Telles family of the San Fernando Valley enjoys the water. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
The scene at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Friday, where a cooling breeze kept the shore comfortable. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
At Woodley Park in Van Nuys, Blanca Celaya of Winnetka and her family enjoy the shade. She holds her 3-month-old son, Jason Celaya. Beyond are her daughter Celia Barinese and husband Jaime Paiz. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Walkers in Hollywood pass a Black Lives Matter mural. (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)