Victims of the California boat fire

Patricia Beitzinger and Neal Baltz (KTLA-TV)
Raymond Scott Chan, 59, and Kendra Chan, 26 (Fremont Unified School District; Facebook)
From left, Diana Ademic, Berenice Felipa, Steve Salika and Tia Salika enjoying a dive off the coast of Venezuela in 2018. (Margo Peyton / Associated Press)
Lisa Fiedler, 52 (Facebook)
Kristy Finstad, 41 (New York Daily News)
Adrian Dahood-Fritz (Ocean Protection Council)
Allie Kurtz (Family photo)
Marybeth Guiney (Heal The Bay )
Caroline “Carrie” McLaughlin and Kristian Takvam (Facebook; family photo)
Kaustubh Nirmal and Sanjeeri Deopujari (Rajul Sharma )
Michael Quitasol and Fernisa Sison (KTLA-TV)
Sunil Singh Sandhu (Facebook )
Wei Tan, 26 (Facebook )
Vaidehi Williams, 41 (Family photo)
Angela Quitasol (California Teachers Assn.)
