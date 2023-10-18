LA Times Today: For drivers 70 and older, the road rage over DMV test questions continues
L.A. Times “Golden State” columnist Steve Lopez encourages readers to reach out and tell him about what’s going on in their lives. He’s been receiving a lot of complaints about the DMV from seniors 70 and older who struggle to get past the written test.
He shared some of their experiences and what the DMV says about it.
