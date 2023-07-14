LA Times Today: How one woman fought bigotry and helped Asian Americans
Helen Zia is an activist that has been at the forefront of Asian-American political organizing for decades.
Fifty years ago, a group of civil rights advocates had a novel idea.
What if distinct communities of Americans from Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, and other Asian backgrounds could unite and organize as a political force?
Helen Zia joined Lisa McRee to discuss her lifelong advocacy for civil rights and the evolution of Asian-American and Pacific Islander activism.
