LA Times Today: Newsom wants to extend Hollywood tax credits — and give out millions in refunds

Lawmakers are reviewing a proposal by Governor Gavin Newsom to extend California’s film tax credit for another five years allowing TV and film studios to convert a portion of their tax credits into cash payments.



L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall explained why some lawmakers are pushing back.