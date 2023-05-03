LA Times Today: Newsom wants to extend Hollywood tax credits — and give out millions in refunds
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Lawmakers are reviewing a proposal by Governor Gavin Newsom to extend California’s film tax credit for another five years allowing TV and film studios to convert a portion of their tax credits into cash payments.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall explained why some lawmakers are pushing back.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall explained why some lawmakers are pushing back.