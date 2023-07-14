LA Times Today: Newsom and lawmakers cut a grand deal for Hollywood
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Hollywood’s entertainment industry will soon benefit from a lucrative tax perk and new safety rules on-set now that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new piece of legislation.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee to break down the new law and explain how California lawmakers reached this Hollywood deal.
L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee to break down the new law and explain how California lawmakers reached this Hollywood deal.