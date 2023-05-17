LA Times Today: Detectives say a karate teacher had a gruesome secret. It took 42 years to make their case

In 1981, Rachel Zendejas was murdered in Camarillo. No arrests were made and the case eventually went cold. But her brother Roy never gave up. He would call the police on the anniversary of Rachel’s death asking for the search to continue.



L.A. Times Noah Goldberg explained that after more than four decades police say they have finally captured the man responsible for Rachel’s death.