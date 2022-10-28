LA Times Today: Once seen as a trailblazer, Kevin de León tumbles after leaked racist tape

Kevin De Leon went from a rising star in the Democratic Party in the 1990s, to one of the most powerful Latino lawmakers in California.



Now in the wake of the leaked racist tape, his political future is uncertain. There are calls for his resignation from protestors on the street to the president of the United States. So far, he’s resisted those calls.



L.A. Times national political correspondent Melanie Mason joined us with the story.