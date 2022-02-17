LA Times Today: Meet Kristin Crowley, nominated as LAFD’s first female fire chief

Women have been serving as firefighters with the L.A. Fire Department for almost 40 years. Now, one of them is finally leading it.



Kristin Crowley was selected to be the next fire chief of the LAFD, the first female chief in department history.



Deputy Chief Crowley joins us with more on her rise to the top.