LA Times Today: Breaking down the verdicts in the Kristin Smart trial

It’s a crime that has captivated Californians for decades, and now, more than 26 years after Kristin Smart disappeared from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a jury has found Paul Flores guilty of her murder.



Flores was on trial with his father, Ruben, who was found not guilty of being an accessory to the crime.



L.A. Times crime writer Richard Winton covered the trial and joins me now with more on the verdicts.