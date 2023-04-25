LA Times Today: Acres of L.A. County sewage sludge threaten to contaminate Tulare Lake floodwaters

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

This year’s California snowpack is one of the largest ever. It’s helped California out of its historic drought, but it’s also brought fears of flooding. The epic spring runoff has some businesses and communities very worried including those near Tulare Lake.



L.A. Times environmental reporter Susanne Rust has been following the story.