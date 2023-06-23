LA Times Today: At L.A. City College, student reporters decry censorship at public, on-campus events
Los Angeles City College was founded in 1929 and since its inception, the school newspaper has been the voice of the students.
The Collegian has served as a launching pad for many future journalists. But now, students claim they’ve been barred and restricted from covering campus public events by the faculty.
Rhonda Guess is an LACC journalism professor. L.A. Times reporter Melissa Gomez covered the story.
