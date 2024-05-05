LAPD officers in riot gear clear Pro-Palestinian camp at USC in pre-dawn sweep

LAPD officers cleared USC’s encampment at Alumni Park by 6 a.m. Sunday.

It’s not known if any protesters who had been living at a pro-Palestinian encampment on USC’s campus were arrested when LAPD officers in riot gear descended on the camp early Sunday morning.



At 4:17 a.m. USC issued an alert telling protesters to leave or risk being arrested. By 6 a.m. police had removed barriers, taken down tents and cleared the area of protesters.