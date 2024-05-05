Advertisement
LAPD officers in riot gear clear Pro-Palestinian camp at USC in pre-dawn sweep
LAPD officers in riot gear clear Pro-Palestinian camp at USC in pre-dawn sweep

LAPD officers cleared USC’s encampment at Alumni Park by 6 a.m. Sunday.

It’s not known if any protesters who had been living at a pro-Palestinian encampment on USC’s campus were arrested when LAPD officers in riot gear descended on the camp early Sunday morning.

At 4:17 a.m. USC issued an alert telling protesters to leave or risk being arrested. By 6 a.m. police had removed barriers, taken down tents and cleared the area of protesters.
Angie Orellana Hernandez is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as an arts and entertainment intern. She graduated from USC, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to joining The Times, she covered entertainment, as well as human interest, legal and crime stories at E! News. Her writing can also be found in USA Today, the Boston Globe, CNN and KCRA3.

