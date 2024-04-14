LA Times Today: 99 Cents Only was an L.A. icon. Inside the fall of the popular chain

The 99 Cents Only store has been a staple for discount shopping for over 40 years. But rising costs forced the retail giant to announce the closure of all its locations this month.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang joined Lisa McRee with more on the rise and fall of the 99 Cents Only store.