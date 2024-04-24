LA Times Today: California exodus of home insurance companies continues

As more and more insurance companies flee California, the state is facing its greatest insurance crisis in decades. How did we get here? And what can homeowners do to protect their investment?



L.A. Times wealth reporter Laurence Darmiento wrote about it and joined Lisa McRee with details.