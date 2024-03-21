LA Times Today: A glorious ride on Amtrak’s California Zephyr in the winter

You can take Amtrak’s Zephyr train from San Francisco to Chicago, which passes through the heart of the Rockies and the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas in just two days.



L.A. Times audience engagement assistant editor Javier Panzar recently took the trip and wrote about why this is the best time of year to climb aboard.