LA Times Today: Jailed students, a canceled commencement, angry parents: USC’s Carol Folt takes on critics

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

USC president Carol Folt has faced many challenges since she took the job in 2019. Folt had to restore the school’s public image after it had been rocked by scandals under previous administrations.



But now she is under heavy scrutiny for her decisions on USC’s commencement speaker and the Israel-Hamas protests.



L.A. Times staff writer Matt Hamilton writes Folt has defended her decisions.