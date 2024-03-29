LA Times Today: GoPros, gummies, reckless abandon: Why ski slopes are getting more dangerous

Since the pandemic, more skiers and snowboarders are hitting the slopes with reckless behavior – on a mission to document their every move. But medical professionals say, the “do-it-for-the-‘gram” mentality has real life repercussions.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan wrote about the surplus of GoPros and gummies at California’s best ski resorts.