LA Times Today: Threatened in their homeland, feral Mexican parrots thrive on L.A.’s exotic landscaping

You may have seen them streaking through our skies or hanging from our trees – the green and red colors of the feral Mexican parrot in the southland.



L.A. Times’s Louis Sahagún has written about this endangered species from Mexico, now the most unlikely Angelenos.