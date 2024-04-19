LA Times Today: Former ambassador, producer, activist and now author Nicole Avant joins the L.A. Times Festival of Books

It was December 1, 2021, around 2:30 in the morning, when a burglar entered the home of legendary music executive Clarence Avant and his wife Jacqueline. After confronting the intruder in her home, Jacky was shot and later died at the hospital – ripping a hole through the heart of her family and the entire community.



Her daughter Nicole, former U.S. ambassador, producer, activist and now author, worked through her loss – page by page – in her book, “Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief With Grit Grace And Gratitude.”



Nicole joined Lisa McRee with more.