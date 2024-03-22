LA Times Today: His ‘funk is contagious.’ This L.A. glassblower breaks the rules with his stunning vessels

L.A. glassblower Cedric Mitchell thought he’d become a rapper, until he discovered glassblowing. Now, ten years later, he’s established himself in the glass making world, making creations that are colorful and irreverent. He says he’s a rule breaker and describes his aesthetic as “modern funk.”