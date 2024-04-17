LA Times Today: Global wine glut compounds headaches for struggling California vineyards

In the movie “Sideways,” Paul Giamatti explains what it takes to grow the grapes to make an outstanding pinot noir. These days, growers in California are under much greater pressure than perfecting the perfect bouquet.



L.A. Times’s Louis Sahagún traveled to Lodi to find more about the challenges facing California’s grape growers.