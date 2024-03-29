LA Times Today: Golfers sue city of L.A., calling out failure to stop black market in tee times
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
A round of golf on a private L.A. course can easily cost $100 or more. While, at our public courses, $35 is about average. But getting a tee time lately has been tough due to a booming black market.
L.A. Times reporter Matt Hamilton has written about the brokers, the golfers and the outrage.
L.A. Times reporter Matt Hamilton has written about the brokers, the golfers and the outrage.