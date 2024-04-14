LA Times Today: L.A.’s worst parking lots? An expert explains how to fix them

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As we all know, L.A has some of the worst traffic in the country. But getting to our destination doesn’t mean our driving challenges are over. Parking lots around the southland can be just as difficult to navigate as our freeways and surface streets.



L.A. Times staff writer David Wharton took us around town to some of the worst offenders and also offered up some solutions.