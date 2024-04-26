LATT: She died after liposuction by a pediatrician. Doctors warn of cosmetic surgery’s ‘Wild West’

In California, licensed physicians may practice in any area of medicine -- if they do so in a competent manner -- even if they are not trained in that specialty of care.



So would you go to a pediatrician for liposuction?



Lisa McRee spoke to L.A. Times’ Emily Alpert Reyes about the wild, wild west of plastic surgery.