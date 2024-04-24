LA Times Today: How the Menendez brothers case blazed a trail for the true crime genre

The sensational trials of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez captivated followers in the 1990s and now resonate with a new generation of true crime obsessives.



Stephen Battaglio writes about TV and the media business for the L.A. Times. He joined Lisa McRee to explain the public’s enduring fascination with the case.