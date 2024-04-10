LA Times Today: America’s four most polluted national parks are in California, study finds

A new report reveals California leads the list with the four worst national parks when it comes to air pollution and unsafe ozone levels.



Lila Seidman writes about California wildlife and the outdoors for the L.A. Times. She joined Lisa McRee with the reasons behind this disappointing news.