LA Times Today: What if Bruce’s Beach was just the start? Why more stolen land is about be returned

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 2022, the city of Manhattan Beach acknowledged its racist history by returning a parcel of Black-owned, beach-front land, known as Bruce’s Beach, back to relatives of the original owners who were forced to part with it.



L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith writes about the quest for a more equitable California. She joined Lisa McRee with the story of a similar land grab, this time in Santa Monica, just above a stretch of sand, once known derogatorily as the Inkwell.