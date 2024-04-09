LA Times Today: California DOJ civil rights probe of Sheriff’s Department headed to settlement, sources say

Three years ago, the state’s attorney general launched an investigation into the conduct of the L.A. County sheriff’s office. The case appears to be heading towards a resolution.



But L.A. Times staff writer Keri Blakinger writes the findings could be kept from the public.