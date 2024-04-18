LA Times Today: Children on Skid Row: Four migrant families form a tenuous community

More than 4,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles. It’s an intense environment, with half clothed people wandering around, open drug use and all sorts of crime.



Now, a wave of migrant families and their children are being shipped there from Texas, landing them in dangerous conditions without shelter.



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith brought Lisa McRee the story.