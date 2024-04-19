LA Times Today: Citing safety concerns, USC cancels pro-Palestinian valedictorian’s graduation speech

The leaders of Columbia University yesterday grilled on Capitol Hill over whether the school has been effectively dealing with anti-Semitic speech and behavior on its campus since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.



And earlier, the presidents of Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania had to step down because their responses to the committee led to a P.R. disaster.



Now, another public relations nightmare here at USC, after the university rescinded an invitation to the class valedictorian to speak at graduation based on assumptions about her beliefs as an Indian-Muslim woman.



L.A. Times foreign correspondent Jaweed Kaleem joined Lisa McRee with more.