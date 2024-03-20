LA Times Today: New high-speed train from Vegas to SoCal will be a model for the nation — if it succeeds

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

High speed rail covers thousands of miles of land in Europe and Asia, connecting people from different countries with ease.



Here in the United States, rail road development has long been overshadowed by the country’s vast network of highways. But, as L.A. Times enterprise reporter Noah Bierman wrote, one company wants to be a model for the nation’s transition to high speed rail.