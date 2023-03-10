LA Times Today: Carvalho’s first report card as LAUSD superintendent

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho has spent the last year at the helm of the nation’s second largest school district. He’s confronted many challenges as the district continues to rebound from the pandemic disruptions to learning.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume joined us to talk about his performance and whether parents are giving him high marks.