LA Times Today: This SoCal suburb may hold the secrets to a long, healthy life
When Netflix recently launched a new docuseries called, “Live to 100: Secrets Of The Blue Zones,” L.A. Times “Golden State” columnist Steve Lopez and photographer Genaro Molina had to see for themselves what is it providing the folks of Loma Linda longevity — and it’s not just the pickleball.
Steve Lopez joined Lisa McRee with more.
