LA Times Today: How long COVID upended the life of an L.A. teen

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

As the number of coronavirus cases grows, so do the numbers of patients with long COVID, which is when symptoms or increased risk of illness can continue for months or even years.



Fifteen-year-old Ami Korn is still suffering from the debilitating symptoms from his battle with COVID back in 2021.



He shared his story with L.A. Times staff writer Emily Alpert-Reyes.