What kitschy Los Angeles landmarks do people miss?

After reporter Tom Carroll paid tribute to the old House of Davids in Hancock Park, he asked viewers what L.A. landmarks they miss. Here’s what they said.

The Cinerama Dome, the original Amoeba Records, the mannequins of North Hollywood Toyota.



These are the kitschy things you told us you miss about L.A. After Tom remembered the old House of Davids — a residential home with 19 mini statues of David lining the driveway — viewers wrote in to share their memories of lost L.A. landmarks.



Among the most popular responses were the Arclight which is allegedly set to reopen in 2025, the 101 Diner which is now Clark Street Diner and the original Amoeba Records. If you miss an L.A. landmark, lets us know about it in the comments.