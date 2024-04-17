Is it only raining in L.A. on the weekends?

We crunched the L.A. rainfall numbers from the last six months to find out if it’s actually only raining on the weekends.

I don’t know about you, but I feel like it’s only been raining on the weekend. So, I’ve pulled the rainfall data from November 2023 through April so far. Let’s crunch those numbers and get some answers.



First, let’s look at the average for the last six months. From Nov. 1, 2023, to April 16, 2024. We’ve had 42 days in which rain fell at some point in Los Angeles: 25 were weekday rain storms and 17 were weekend rain storms. That means 60% of rain fell on weekdays and 40% fell on weekends. But remember 75% of a month is a weekday so things are definitely skewing toward weekend rain.



Now let’s break it down by month:



November had two days of weekday rain and two days of weekend rain



December had five days of weekday rain and one day of weekend rain.



January had three days of weekday rain and two days of weekend rain.



February had eight days of weekday rain and four days of weekend rain.



March had five days of weekday rain and six days of weekend rain.



So far, April has had two days of weekday rain and two days of weekend rain.



So, has it rained more on the weekends? Yes, in March it did, but not for the whole winter. April is spilt 50/50 so far, but we’ll see what the rest of the month brings.

