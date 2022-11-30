LA Times Today: California’s Mojave desert tortoises move toward extinction. Why saving them is so hard

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors recently approved a new project aimed at helping to protect the endangered desert tortoise.



A $117,000 fencing project will help keep the reptiles from falling into a working gravel pit, north of the city of Blythe.



L.A. Times staff writer Louis Sahagun talked with Lisa McRee about the ongoing efforts to save the desert tortoise, which trace back decades in California.