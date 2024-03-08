Why was 213 L.A.’s first area code?
Starting this November L.A. County will get a new area code, 738. It’ll join the 11 other area codes that cover the bulk of the county.
Los Angeles is getting a new area code in November. It’s 738 and it will join the 11 other area codes that currently cover the bulk of L.A. County.
According to the California Public Utilities Commission, it will join the 213/323 overlay zone.
Maybe you’re wondering, “Which area code was L.A.’s first?” That’s 213. And why the numbers 213? Form factor of rotary phones.
On a rotary dial, 1 takes the shortest amount of time to dial while zero takes the longest to dial. So when AT&T introduced area codes in 1947, New York, the most populous city, got the fastest-to-dial at 212. Fastest, following the rules AT&T laid out: It couldn’t start with 1, and the last two numbers couldn’t repeat.
Then, L.A. and Chicago got the second and third fastest with 213 and 312. Less populous Vermont got 802.
But with smartphones, area codes aren’t really the marker of place they once were. They’re an indicator of where you were living when you got your first cellphone or decided you needed to change your number for other reasons.
Read more about L.A.’s new area code in this piece from John Healey: Nothing says Los Angeles like 213. Or 738? A new area code is coming
