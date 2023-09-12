LA Times Today: Key takeaways from Governor Newsom’s ‘Meet the Press’ interview
In a wide-ranging interview over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke about lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, who should replace Senator Dianne Feinstein and whether or not he will really debate Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
L.A. Times politics reporter Ben Oreskes spoke with Lisa McRee about what we heard from the governor.
