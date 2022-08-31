LA Times Today: L.A. paleontologists take on a dinosaur dig

Millions of years after dinosaurs roamed the earth, scientists are still finding their remains.



While “Jurassic World” took over the box office this summer, paleontologists from the Museum of Natural History were digging up dinos in Southern Utah.



L.A. Times science reporter Corinne Purtill wrote about her experience tagging along on an excavation trip.