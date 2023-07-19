LA Times Today: Is California about to lose its most beautiful train ride?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Millions of people have ridden the train along southern California’s coast, taking in the views from the Pacific Surfliner. But crumbling coastal cliffs may force the scenic train inland.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote that California’s coastal trains have been facing similar issues for over a century.
Here’s what Patt says.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote that California’s coastal trains have been facing similar issues for over a century.
Here’s what Patt says.