LA Times Today: A reporter kept a diary of her plastic use. It was soul-crushing
The business of plastic is a lucrative one. In 2022, the industry was valued at more than 600-billion dollars.
But all that plastic is turning up in our oceans, water supplies and even inside our bodies, causing significant environmental and health concerns.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust decided to see just how big the problem was by tracking her own plastic use.
