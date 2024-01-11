LA Times Today: Preschools struggle with California law, limiting expulsion
California laws restrict state-funded preschools from suspending and expelling young learners. But some educators say behavioral problems that threaten other students and teachers are on the rise since the pandemic.
L.A. Times early education reporter Jenny Gold wrote about what the research says about disciplining young students.
