Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:20
Survey of endangered rainbow trout in Arroyo Seco Creek
Share
California

Survey of endangered rainbow trout in Arroyo Seco Creek

Rescued for conservation, 469 translocated native rainbow trout are trying to survive in Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Creek.

Share
California