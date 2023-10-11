LA Times Today: Why RV encampments might finally start disappearing in L.A.
During the pandemic, homelessness surged across the Southland. But homelessness also evolved, with more and more makeshift RV parks springing up on public streets. One of them was at the Ballona Wetlands.
L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith has covered the RV encampment there for years, and she joined Lisa McRee with news of its cleanup.
